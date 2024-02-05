WWE Live Event Results 02.05.24: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE held a live event as part of their Road to Wrestlemania tour last night in Corbin, KY with a street fight in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa

* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile

* Ricochet def. Jinder Mahal

* AJ Styles def. Austin Theory

* DIY def. Imperium

* Shotzi, Zelina Vega, & Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Chad Gable

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

