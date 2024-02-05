wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 02.05.24: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE held a live event as part of their Road to Wrestlemania tour last night in Corbin, KY with a street fight in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa
* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile
* Ricochet def. Jinder Mahal
* AJ Styles def. Austin Theory
* DIY def. Imperium
* Shotzi, Zelina Vega, & Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Chad Gable
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
The Rock sux, the can go back to making crappy movies. Let him finish his story. #WWECorbin pic.twitter.com/4yyr2yPbVG
— Kris Smith (@kris23x) February 5, 2024
@_Theory1 has always been a favorite of mine. #wwecorbin pic.twitter.com/zhth5d5XhE
— LFGFITNESS (@want2lift) February 5, 2024
LET ME TALK TO YA
YEAH #WWEcorbin pic.twitter.com/l8tjMQxrph
— Ethan Elvis (@Biglamb34) February 5, 2024
#WWECorbin pic.twitter.com/Mk84nKXhc1
— 〽️𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 𝕷𝖆𝖏𝖊𝖙 (@JerzLajet) February 4, 2024
