WWE Live Event Results 03.12.22 – Columbus, GA: Bron Breaker, Seth Rollins, Becky In Action

Full results from tonight’s WWE live event in Columbus, GA. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

* Bron Breakker & Riddle defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Austin Theory defeated Dominik Mysterio

* Omos defeated R-Truth

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz after Miz TV featured the Mysterios

* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina, & Doudrop

* Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Seth Rollins to retain the WWE United States Title

BIANCA, LIV and RHEA they beat BECKY, CARMELLA, ZELINA and DOUDROP. #WWEColumbus (photo credits to whom they belong) pic.twitter.com/auJ0z40dGN — wefLucha (@wefLucha) March 13, 2022

The ones that run WWE made it to #WWEColumbus 🥰 pic.twitter.com/nx8jXe3Z4q — 𝐴𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑖 (@BigTimeGoat) March 13, 2022

becky is totally fine, it was also a 6 woman tag team match. #WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/o23i9i4H04 — chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) March 13, 2022