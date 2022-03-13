wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 03.12.22 – Columbus, GA: Bron Breaker, Seth Rollins, Becky In Action
Full results from tonight’s WWE live event in Columbus, GA. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.
* Bron Breakker & Riddle defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
* Austin Theory defeated Dominik Mysterio
* Omos defeated R-Truth
* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
* Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz after Miz TV featured the Mysterios
* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina, & Doudrop
* Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Seth Rollins to retain the WWE United States Title
#WWECOLUMBUS thank you pic.twitter.com/EFXcBvTHg0
— Jay Singleton (@Jay42443309) March 13, 2022
BIANCA, LIV and RHEA they beat BECKY, CARMELLA, ZELINA and DOUDROP. #WWEColumbus (photo credits to whom they belong) pic.twitter.com/auJ0z40dGN
— wefLucha (@wefLucha) March 13, 2022
Finally got to see LIV MORGAN ❤️❤️@YaOnlyLivvOnce #wwecolumbus pic.twitter.com/BzoyRiordV
— Abby (@Abby86907941) March 13, 2022
She showed up and showed out 😍 #WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/or2y8G7pn2
— 𝐴𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑖 (@BigTimeGoat) March 13, 2022
LIV FOR BRUTALITY 🤘🏻👅❤#WWEColumbus #LivMorgan #RheaRipley pic.twitter.com/TPAiMyuKOm
— wefLucha (@wefLucha) March 13, 2022
The ones that run WWE made it to #WWEColumbus 🥰 pic.twitter.com/nx8jXe3Z4q
— 𝐴𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑖 (@BigTimeGoat) March 13, 2022
becky is totally fine, it was also a 6 woman tag team match. #WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/o23i9i4H04
— chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) March 13, 2022
Soooo glad my faves were able to give #WWEColumbus a great show! 💘 pic.twitter.com/0gNErRkJ9x
— 𝐴𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑖 (@BigTimeGoat) March 13, 2022
Seth Rollins is so cool!! #wwecolumbus pic.twitter.com/ujbrgmOwLr
— angelina♡ (@S_forlife_) March 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- D’Lo Brown Doesn’t Think He’s Done Enough to Warrant a WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Big E Shares Neck Injury Update, Says He Won’t Require Surgery (Video)
- Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown
- Matt Hardy Recalls Taking Creative Risk With ‘Broken’ Persona, Decision To Use ‘Delete’ Catchphrase