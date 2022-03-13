wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 03.12.22 – Columbus, GA: Bron Breaker, Seth Rollins, Becky In Action

March 12, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Bron Breakker WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Full results from tonight’s WWE live event in Columbus, GA. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

* Bron Breakker & Riddle defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Austin Theory defeated Dominik Mysterio

* Omos defeated R-Truth

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz after Miz TV featured the Mysterios

* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina, & Doudrop

* Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Seth Rollins to retain the WWE United States Title

