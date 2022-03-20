WWE Live Event Results 03.19.22 – Johnson City, TN: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Headlines

Below are results from WWE’s live event on March 19th at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, TN. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

* Sasha Banks defeated Natalya after interference from Shayna Baszler

No better way to kick off the night, but with Sasha Banks. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/Zg4go7psMc — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 19, 2022

* Sami Zayn lost to Rick Boogs in a guitar battle

Not only have we heard enough from Sami Zayn, but so has Nakamura. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/B1d3sSbeBw — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022

Boogs clearly wins the guitar off against Sami Zayn. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/BdGsF2fubS — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto)

Los Lotharios will be taking on Nakamura & Boogs. Zayn is staying at ringside. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/amXjRpyShm — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022

* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Banks

Sasha Banks & Naomi get the victory over Shayna Baszler & Natalya. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/NWdghmmTE7 — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022

* Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville

Aliyah rolled Sonya up to take the win. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/ftalZwwp3i — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022

* The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated The Vikings Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss and Sheamus & Ridge Holland to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

That was a Super Kick Party. The Usos pick up the win and retain. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/tlB28Ahidc — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022

* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Championship

It’s time for the main event, Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/IcSbghS9oK — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022