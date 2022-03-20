wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 03.19.22 – Johnson City, TN: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Headlines
Below are results from WWE’s live event on March 19th at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, TN. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.
* Sasha Banks defeated Natalya after interference from Shayna Baszler
No better way to kick off the night, but with Sasha Banks. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/Zg4go7psMc
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 19, 2022
* Sami Zayn lost to Rick Boogs in a guitar battle
Not only have we heard enough from Sami Zayn, but so has Nakamura. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/B1d3sSbeBw
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022
Boogs clearly wins the guitar off against Sami Zayn. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/BdGsF2fubS
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022
* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto)
Los Lotharios will be taking on Nakamura & Boogs. Zayn is staying at ringside. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/amXjRpyShm
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022
Nakamura & Boogs defeat Los Lotharios. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/BLSkZKWwDn
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022
* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Banks
Sasha Banks & Naomi get the victory over Shayna Baszler & Natalya. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/NWdghmmTE7
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022
* Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville
Aliyah rolled Sonya up to take the win. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/ftalZwwp3i
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022
* The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated The Vikings Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss and Sheamus & Ridge Holland to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships
That was a Super Kick Party. The Usos pick up the win and retain. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/tlB28Ahidc
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022
* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Championship
It’s time for the main event, Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/IcSbghS9oK
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022
Roman Reigns finally finds a way to defeat Drew McIntyre. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/qw6Fx3gYW8
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022
