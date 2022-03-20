wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 03.19.22 – Johnson City, TN: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Headlines

March 19, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Below are results from WWE’s live event on March 19th at Freedom Hall in Johnson City, TN. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

* Sasha Banks defeated Natalya after interference from Shayna Baszler

* Sami Zayn lost to Rick Boogs in a guitar battle

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto)

* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Banks

* Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville

* The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated The Vikings Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss and Sheamus & Ridge Holland to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Championship

