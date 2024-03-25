WWE Live Event Results 03.24.24: Two Title Matches and More

WWE held a Road to Wrestlemania live event last night at the BMO Center in Rockford, IL, with two title matches and more. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Damage CTRL

* Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Jey Uso

The Miz & R-Truth def. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

* The Miz, R-Truth & The New Day def. The Judgment Day

* Omos def. Odyssey Jones

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

After multiple failed shoulder tackle attempts to Solo, Seth gives up and tags in Cody 😂💀 #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/udi3rSM9Fz — Jaime 🇵🇷 🇲🇽 (@jaimep523) March 25, 2024