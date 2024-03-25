wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 03.24.24: Two Title Matches and More

March 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Road to WrestleMania Image Credit: WWE, Bank of Springfield Arena

WWE held a Road to Wrestlemania live event last night at the BMO Center in Rockford, IL, with two title matches and more. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Damage CTRL
* Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Jey Uso
The Miz & R-Truth def. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh
* The Miz, R-Truth & The New Day def. The Judgment Day
* Omos def. Odyssey Jones
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
* Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

