WWE Live Event Results 03.24.24: Two Title Matches and More
WWE held a Road to Wrestlemania live event last night at the BMO Center in Rockford, IL, with two title matches and more. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Damage CTRL
* Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Jey Uso
The Miz & R-Truth def. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh
* The Miz, R-Truth & The New Day def. The Judgment Day
* Omos def. Odyssey Jones
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
* Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
Shayna is the entire IWC 🤣 #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/2F6mAZqmrg
— The “Mexican Nightmare” Juan. (@MexiNightmare) March 25, 2024
After multiple failed shoulder tackle attempts to Solo, Seth gives up and tags in Cody 😂💀 #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/udi3rSM9Fz
— Jaime 🇵🇷 🇲🇽 (@jaimep523) March 25, 2024
Becky Balboa #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/4ptrdcryaT
— Jordan Williams (@JJWILL_) March 25, 2024
Damage CTRL#wwe #wwerockford pic.twitter.com/sKhx7j8K3B
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) March 25, 2024
Jey vs Gunther #WWERockford 💙🤍 cr brocklesnarguy pic.twitter.com/KJJuRSpDWE
— TheUso-Twinz.com | Fansite For The Usos (@theusotwinscom) March 25, 2024
