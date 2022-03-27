wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 03.26.22 – Kitchener, ON, CA: Trish, Becky vs. Rhea Ripley
Full results from WWE’s live event on Saturday at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, ON, CA. Results courtesy of Wrestling-News.net.
* The KO Show with Trish Stratus led to Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) interrupting and setting up the opening match.
* Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
* Omos defeated R-Truth. Veer attacked R-Truth before the match.
* Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to retain the WWE United States Title
* Riddle defeated Austin Theory
* Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz & Robert Roode
* Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley to retain the RAW Women’s Title
