WWE Live Event Results 03.26.22 – University Park, PA: Reigns vs. McIntyre Headlines

March 27, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

Results from WWE’s live event on Saturday night at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, PA are below. Results credit to WrestleZone.

* Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler

* Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

* Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville

* The Usos defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

* Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

* Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks and Natalya to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title

* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Title

