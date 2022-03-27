wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 03.26.22 – University Park, PA: Reigns vs. McIntyre Headlines
Results from WWE’s live event on Saturday night at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, PA are below. Results credit to WrestleZone.
* Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler
* Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios
* Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville
* The Usos defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles
* Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title
* Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks and Natalya to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title
* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Title
Throw up a ☝️for your Tribal Chief, @WWERomanReigns!! #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/GSLsUrPp9j
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2022
#TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE made her way to #WWEStateCollege on the Road to #WrestleMania!! pic.twitter.com/R0vPsMnFs4
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2022
