WWE Live Event Results 1.07.18: Reigns, Rollins, & Jordan Team in Main Event

From West Plains, Mo

Credit Danny McIntyre and PWinsider.com:

* Apollo Crews & Heath Slater & Golddust & Rhyno defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson & The Miztourage. Lots of comedy.

* Asuka defeated Alicia Fox with the Asuka Lock. Short and sweet.

* Matt Hardy pinned Bray Wyatt with the Twist of Fate.

* Elias was performing when Braun Stroman attacked him. Kane hit the ring and they brawled around until Strowman nailed a powerslam through a table.

* In a Three-Way, Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose (managed by Paige) and Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss.

* WWE Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore pinned Cedric Alexander.

* WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns & Raw Tag Team champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan defeated Samoa Joe & Sheamus & Cesaro in a great six man tag when Roman pinned Cesaro with the Superman Punch.