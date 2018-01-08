wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 1.07.18: Reigns, Rollins, & Jordan Team in Main Event
From West Plains, Mo
Credit Danny McIntyre and PWinsider.com:
* Apollo Crews & Heath Slater & Golddust & Rhyno defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson & The Miztourage. Lots of comedy.
* Asuka defeated Alicia Fox with the Asuka Lock. Short and sweet.
* Matt Hardy pinned Bray Wyatt with the Twist of Fate.
* Elias was performing when Braun Stroman attacked him. Kane hit the ring and they brawled around until Strowman nailed a powerslam through a table.
* In a Three-Way, Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose (managed by Paige) and Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss.
* WWE Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore pinned Cedric Alexander.
* WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns & Raw Tag Team champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan defeated Samoa Joe & Sheamus & Cesaro in a great six man tag when Roman pinned Cesaro with the Superman Punch.