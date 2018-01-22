wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 1.21.18: Shield vs. Miztourage Main Events
From Binghamton, NY
Credit Ken Jones and PWinsider.com:
* Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil beat the teams of The Bar and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* Goldust beat Curt Hawkins
* The Revival beat Heath Slater and Rhyno
* Alexa Bliss beat Bayley and Mickie James in a Triple Threat to retain The Women’s Title
* Braun Strowman beat Hawkins
* Kane then came out and lost to Strowman by DQ
* Asuka and Dana Brooke beat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Paige was at ringside
* Finn Balor beat Elias
* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins beat The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a handicap match