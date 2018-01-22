WWE Live Event Results 1.21.18: Styles vs. Zayn Main Events

WWE From Greenville, NC:

Credit Brian Henke and wrestlinginc.com

* The New Day defeated Rusev and Aiden English

* Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis

* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Ascension and The Colons

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode retained over Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Carmella and Natalya

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match