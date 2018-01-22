wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 1.21.18: Styles vs. Zayn Main Events
WWE From Greenville, NC:
Credit Brian Henke and wrestlinginc.com
* The New Day defeated Rusev and Aiden English
* Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis
* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Ascension and The Colons
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin
* WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode retained over Jinder Mahal
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Carmella and Natalya
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match