WWE Live Event Results 10.02.17: Mahal vs. Nakamura Main Events

From Pueblo,Colorado

Credit Kenny Haynes and WrestleInc:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over Breezango and The Usos in a Triple Threat

* Rusev defeated Chad Gable with The Accolade

* Luke Harper and The Hype Bros defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension

* Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis. Maria Kanellis was not there. Mike demanded another match after the loss

* Sin Cara defeated Mike Kanellis in a quick match

* Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger and Kevin Owens in a Fatal 4 Way

* Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella and Lana

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Shinsuke Nakamura