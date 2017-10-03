wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 10.02.17: Mahal vs. Nakamura Main Events
From Pueblo,Colorado
Credit Kenny Haynes and WrestleInc:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over Breezango and The Usos in a Triple Threat
* Rusev defeated Chad Gable with The Accolade
* Luke Harper and The Hype Bros defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension
* Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis. Maria Kanellis was not there. Mike demanded another match after the loss
* Sin Cara defeated Mike Kanellis in a quick match
* Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger and Kevin Owens in a Fatal 4 Way
* Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella and Lana
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Shinsuke Nakamura