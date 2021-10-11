WWE Live Event Results 10.10.21: Damian Priest and Kevin Owens Team Up

WWE held a live event last night in Bakersfield, California, which featured stars from both RAW and Smackdown in action. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Karrion Kross def. John Morrison

* Damian Priest & Kevin Owens def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley (c) def. Natalya & Tamina

* WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) def. AJ Styles & Omos

This is the best birthday day every #WWEBakersfield pic.twitter.com/mTJuU038nR — Gabriel Castro (@Gabriel11465928) October 11, 2021

* WWE Championship: Big E (c) def. Seth Rollins

* Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair

Seeing them in the ring together was a treat. Bianca is a star and Becky looked incredible #WWEBakersfield pic.twitter.com/SAJvHQrZBM — Maria Ochoa (@ositobear85) October 11, 2021

* The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns) def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)