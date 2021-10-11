wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 10.10.21: Damian Priest and Kevin Owens Team Up

October 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Damian Priest WWE Raw

WWE held a live event last night in Bakersfield, California, which featured stars from both RAW and Smackdown in action. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Karrion Kross def. John Morrison
* Damian Priest & Kevin Owens def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley (c) def. Natalya & Tamina

* WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) def. AJ Styles & Omos

* WWE Championship: Big E (c) def. Seth Rollins

* Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair

* The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns) def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

