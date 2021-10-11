wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 10.10.21: Damian Priest and Kevin Owens Team Up
WWE held a live event last night in Bakersfield, California, which featured stars from both RAW and Smackdown in action. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Karrion Kross def. John Morrison
* Damian Priest & Kevin Owens def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley (c) def. Natalya & Tamina
#WWEBakersfield sang @RheaRipley_WWE Happy Birthday 🎁🎂🎉🎈🎊 pic.twitter.com/WJGuD9OhbV
— Astro King 👑 (@UberTieGuy) October 11, 2021
* WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) def. AJ Styles & Omos
This is the best birthday day every #WWEBakersfield pic.twitter.com/mTJuU038nR
— Gabriel Castro (@Gabriel11465928) October 11, 2021
* WWE Championship: Big E (c) def. Seth Rollins
Seth's entrance at #WWEBakersfield #SethRollins #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins
📹: srdaev.kintero on Instagram pic.twitter.com/KBafElnAb9
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) October 11, 2021
* Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair
Seeing them in the ring together was a treat. Bianca is a star and Becky looked incredible #WWEBakersfield pic.twitter.com/SAJvHQrZBM
— Maria Ochoa (@ositobear85) October 11, 2021
* The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns) def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
I did acknowledge the Head of the Table and the Usos in #WWEBakersfield pic.twitter.com/DPcgMKcEXI
— Maria Ochoa (@ositobear85) October 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk on How the Pandemic Helped Wrestlers’ Schedules, How He’s in AEW to Stay
- AEW Stars Discuss Possible NJPW Opponents, ‘Forbidden Door’ at NYCC Panel
- Bully Ray On Whether He’d Take a Producer Role in WWE, Having Conflict With Agents in 2015 Return
- AJ Mendez On Reason She Decided To Return To Wrestling, Whether She Could Potentially Wrestle For WOW