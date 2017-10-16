WWE Live Event Results 10.15.17: Reigns vs. Strowman Main Event

From: Yakima, WA

Credit: wrestlinginc.com

* Cruiserweight championship match: Kalisto def. Enzo via pinfall. Enzo with typical good mic work to get heel heat before match after a mix of cheers during entrance.

* Goldust & Darren Young def. Curtis Axel & Curt Hawkins via pinfall. Goldust got one of bigger pops of night and got the pin after a brainbuster.

* Finn Balor def. Elias via pinfall. Elias used Old School top rope walk and got some boos for it.

* Triple Threat Raw Tag Team championship match: Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins def. The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus) and Heath Slater & Rhyno via pinfall. Cesaro took pin after taking Rollins’ knee to face directly into Dirty Deeds; Ambrose got biggest pop of all 6 wrestlers.

* Sasha Banks & Dana def. Alicia Fox & Alexa Bliss (w/ special ref Emma) via submission. Emma was very reluctant to count pins for Sasha & Dana; took her a few seconds to ring the bell after Fox tapped out to Banks Statement.

* Intercontinental championship match: The Miz def. Jason Jordan via pinfall. Curtis Axel was out by ringside and supplied the distraction before the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz got the biggest heel heat of night, he worked the crowd really well.

* Last Man Standing match: Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman after spear through table. Reigns got biggest pop of the night even with a few boos spread around during his entrance.