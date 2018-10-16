WWE Live Event Results 10.15.18: Styles vs. Nakamura Headline

WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 10.15.18 (Richmond, Virginia): Styles vs. Nakamura Headline

Credit Raymond Winslow and Wrestling Inc:

* Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over The Bar

* Jeff Hardy defeated Aiden English

* Asuka and Lana defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

* Tye Dillinger, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated SAnitY

* Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained over Naomi

* Rusev defeated Shelton Benjamin

* Carmella and R-Truth defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas

* WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura