wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 10.15.18: Styles vs. Nakamura Headline

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 10.15.18 (Richmond, Virginia): Styles vs. Nakamura Headline

Credit Raymond Winslow and Wrestling Inc:

* Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over The Bar
* Jeff Hardy defeated Aiden English
* Asuka and Lana defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay
* Tye Dillinger, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated SAnitY
* Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained over Naomi
* Rusev defeated Shelton Benjamin
* Carmella and R-Truth defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas
* WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

