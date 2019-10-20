WWE Live Event Results 10.19.19 – Trenton, NJ: Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend Headlines

Report by Brandon Taylor & PWInsider

Byron Saxton is the host and ring announcer.

Show starts with the Raw opening, except it’s been invaded by the Fiend…

*Cesaro vs. Aleister Black. Black wins with the Black Mass.

*Andrade (wirh Zelina Vega) vs. Ricochet. Ricochet wins with the Recoil aka the single-leg codebreaker.

*King Corbin vs. Braun Strowman. Braun wins with the powerslam.

*Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Title:Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lacey Evans. Becky retains when she makes Lacey tap to the DisArmHer.

*No Way Jose vs. Mojo Rawley – NWJ wins with a right punch. As Jose was celebrating the O.C. (Anderson and Gallows) attacked and took out Jose with the Magic Killer. This led to….

*Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Titles: Viking Raiders vs. OC vs. Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler. The Raiders retain after hitting the Viking Experience on Anderson.

*WWE Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend. The match ends when Fiend is giving Seth the claw in the corner then Fiend turns and gives the referee the claw causing a DQ. Seth retains. After the match, Seth gives Bray multiple stomps. Seth brings in two chairs, and goes for the con-chair-to. Bray reverses it into the Claw until the lights flicker and the arena goes dark.