WWE Live Event Results From London 10.29.23: LA Knight Takes On Solo Sikoa, More
WWE held a live event in London on Sunday, with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa in the main event. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* The Brawling Brutes def. The Street Profits
* Shotzi def. Bayley
* Santos Escobar def. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair
* Pretty Deadly def. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro
* Bobby Lashley def. Grayson Waller
* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa
The chants will never go away @itsBayleyWWE #wwelondon pic.twitter.com/U9npXZLPwO
— Chris Mendoza (-_•) (@CmOrigins) October 29, 2023
Easy. #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/wHxeTUMmot
— Christian (@chr1ssanto13) October 29, 2023
LA KNIGHT. YEAAAAAAAAAAAH #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/yHGWB942Qs
— Christian (@chr1ssanto13) October 29, 2023
