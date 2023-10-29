WWE Live Event Results From London 10.29.23: LA Knight Takes On Solo Sikoa, More

WWE held a live event in London on Sunday, with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa in the main event. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The Brawling Brutes def. The Street Profits

* Shotzi def. Bayley

* Santos Escobar def. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair

* Pretty Deadly def. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro

* Bobby Lashley def. Grayson Waller

* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa