WWE Live Event Results 11.06.18: Rollins vs. Ambrose Headlines

WWE Raw Live Event Results 11.06.18 (Leeds): Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose Headlines

Credit Jane Hayes and Pwinsider.com:

* Nikki Bella defeated Natalya after Alexa Bliss distracted her.

* Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler in a handicap match when Ziggler was pinned with a powerslam.

* The B-Team defeated The Revival.

* Nia Jax & Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad.

* Zack Ryder pinned Curt Hawkins. Hawkins demanded another match.

* No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins. Hawkins demanded another. Elias came out…

* Elias defeated Curt Hawkins.

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions AOP defeated Chad Gable & Bobby Roode.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose by DQ.