WWE Live Event Results 11.12.22: Ronda Rousey Battles Shotzi, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Peoria, Illinois, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the event below, per PWInsider:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sheamus def. Gunter by DQ

* The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium

* Dana Brooke def. Tamina

* Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

* Drew McIntyre def. Karion Kross. Some fans were ejected from the show after they threw a drink at Scarlet for slapping McIntyre

* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley

* Asuka & AJ Styles def. The Judgement Day

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey def. Shotzi

* New Day & Braun Strowman def. The Bloodline