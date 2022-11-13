wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 11.12.22: Ronda Rousey Battles Shotzi, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Peoria, Illinois, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the event below, per PWInsider:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sheamus def. Gunter by DQ
* The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium
* Dana Brooke def. Tamina
* Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory
* Drew McIntyre def. Karion Kross. Some fans were ejected from the show after they threw a drink at Scarlet for slapping McIntyre
* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley
* Asuka & AJ Styles def. The Judgement Day
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey def. Shotzi
* New Day & Braun Strowman def. The Bloodline
It’s #FightNight in #WWEPeoria! pic.twitter.com/pYP497vrDw
— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2022
Cleaning up ringside. #WWEPeoria https://t.co/gxl72m6AZY pic.twitter.com/m6uGBVxdGS
— Brandon Michael (@DaCurbStompKing) November 13, 2022
Seth “Freakin’” Rollins#WWEPeoria pic.twitter.com/i4sn0RXdoY
— LDA (@LDA_YT) November 13, 2022
The Visionary. The Revolutionary.
The United States Champion @WWERollins at #WWEPeoria 🤩🔥pic.twitter.com/jrzZj9P7Kx
— Eddie | fan (@_Rollins_Utd) November 13, 2022
No finger this time, but a great shot of @realKILLERkross #WWEPeoria pic.twitter.com/MIUd7EabvM
— Wes Styles (@WesStylesRadio) November 13, 2022
