wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 11.23.19: Grand Rapids, MI – Fiend vs. Rollins Cage Match Headlines
Here are results from WWE’s live event in Grand Rapids, MI on Saturday night.
– Ricochet defeated Randy Orton
Awesome time at #wwegrandrapids pic.twitter.com/QlLNLjc91r
— Bill (@BCentala) November 24, 2019
– Drew McIntyre defeated Akira Tozawa
Little warm up before #SurvivorSeries
Apparently we re the same species #WWEGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/mr4B3RUhFs
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 24, 2019
– Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade
My dude @AndradeCienWWE #wwegrandrapids pic.twitter.com/w9OyVcUU9h
— Dranrel Johnson (Lernard Johnson) (@Archangel_DJ718) November 24, 2019
– Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley via DQ
– Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans
– Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin
#WweGrandrapids Section 3 row A seat 16 pic.twitter.com/L75vtExFhd
— joey.sutherlin (@SutherlinJoey) November 24, 2019
Roman up close and personal after his win! #WweGrandrapids pic.twitter.com/xRZnG80lOM
— Joe Marsiglia (@phys_ed_joe) November 24, 2019
We have a winner! #WweGrandrapids pic.twitter.com/OaHuyF5vrR
— Doug D. (@drosk1dd) November 24, 2019
– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title
#WweGrandrapids the Miz!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ltt1PINGjU
— Doug D. (@drosk1dd) November 24, 2019
Let’s go!!! The Miz!! #awesome #WweGrandrapids pic.twitter.com/KDIApaCDOE
— Joe Marsiglia (@phys_ed_joe) November 24, 2019
– Charlotte Flair defeated Kairi Sane
Asuka & Kairi debuted a new tag theme at the live show tonight on #WWEGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/rHrTqHrmqx
— Laura (@laurawrestles1) November 24, 2019
– Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival
– “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match to retain the WWE Universal Title
Here comes the cage. #WWEGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/WkShuldcKb
— Joe Marsiglia (@phys_ed_joe) November 24, 2019
#WWEGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/HS5yLLVgTQ
— Doug D. (@drosk1dd) November 24, 2019
Still the champ! #WWEGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/kwDnmqyDuM
— Doug D. (@drosk1dd) November 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Awesome Kong On Coming Up with Kharma Gimmick, Her WWE Run Being Cut Short, Dealing with Postpartum Depression
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Randy Savage Getting Drunk Before Calling Vince McMahon To Tell Him He Was Leaving WWE in 1994, Says Savage Never Told Them He Wanted To Wrestle More
- Jim Ross Discusses What Led To Bill Watts Quitting WWE in 1995, His Unhappiness With His Office, What He Disagreed with Vince McMahon On, More
- Jim Cornette Weighs in on NWA Controversy, Takes Issue With NWA’s Handling Of It, Lack of an Reaction Before Episode’s Release