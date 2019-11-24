wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 11.23.19: Grand Rapids, MI – Fiend vs. Rollins Cage Match Headlines

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Here are results from WWE’s live event in Grand Rapids, MI on Saturday night.

– Ricochet defeated Randy Orton

– Drew McIntyre defeated Akira Tozawa

– Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade

– Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley via DQ

– Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans

– Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

– Charlotte Flair defeated Kairi Sane

– Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival

– “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match to retain the WWE Universal Title

