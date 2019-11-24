WWE Live Event Results 11.23.19: Grand Rapids, MI – Fiend vs. Rollins Cage Match Headlines

Here are results from WWE’s live event in Grand Rapids, MI on Saturday night.

– Ricochet defeated Randy Orton

– Drew McIntyre defeated Akira Tozawa

Little warm up before #SurvivorSeries Apparently we re the same species #WWEGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/mr4B3RUhFs — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 24, 2019

– Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade

– Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley via DQ

– Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans

– Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin

Roman up close and personal after his win! #WweGrandrapids pic.twitter.com/xRZnG80lOM — Joe Marsiglia (@phys_ed_joe) November 24, 2019

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

– Charlotte Flair defeated Kairi Sane

Asuka & Kairi debuted a new tag theme at the live show tonight on #WWEGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/rHrTqHrmqx — Laura (@laurawrestles1) November 24, 2019

– Heavy Machinery defeated The Revival

– “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match to retain the WWE Universal Title