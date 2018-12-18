WWE Live Event Results 12.17.18: Asuka Makes First Title Defense

WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 12.17.18: Asuka Makes First Title Defense

Credit Janine Dominick and Pwinsider.com:

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bar defeated The New Day and The Usos.

* Naomi & Lana defeated The IIconics.

* R-Truth pinned Shelton Benjamin 30 seconds. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina challenge him and Carmella…

* R-Truth & Carmella defeated Zelina Vega & Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* Jeff Hardy pinned Samoa Joe.

* MizTV with Becky, Charlotte and Asuka led to…

* In her first title defense, Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte when she forced Flair to tap to the Asuka Lock. Becky had the biggest reaction of anyone on show until this point.

* AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio & Rusev defeated WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton.