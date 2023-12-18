WWE Live Event Results 12.17.23: Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee

WWE held a live event last night at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, MN, which is part of their Holiday Tour. The show featured Seth Rollins paying tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee.

He said: “They got the lights down real low for us, the mood is set. We got fireflies out in the audience tonight. I see them. Light us up here tonight, Rochester. Yeah, this time of the year, loved ones are always on our minds, man. You know what I’m saying? Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Jey Uso def. Finn Balor

* Chelsea Green & Piper Niven def. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

* Omos def. Akira Towzawa

* Nia Jax def. Shayna Baszler

* Kevin Owens & LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

* Rochester Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

* The Miz, Johnny Gargano, & Tommaso Ciampa over Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)

* World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura