wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results From Detroit 12.27.23: LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight
December 28, 2023 | Posted by
WWE held a Holiday Tour live event last night at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa
* Butch def. Grayson Waller
* The Street Profits def. The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro)
* AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows def. Austin Theory & Pretty Deadly
* Shotzi def. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY via DQ
* Bianca Belair & Shotzi def. IYO SKY & Bayley
* LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso in a Detroit Street Fight
More Trending Stories
- Footage of Rhea Ripley Taking Cheap Shot at CM Punk During In-Ring Return
- Goldberg Claims Vince McMahon Promised Him A Retirement Match
- WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event Results 12.26.23: CM Punk Returns To Ring, More
- The Undertaker Believes The WWE Championship Belt Should Be Traditional and Not Custom