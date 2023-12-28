WWE Live Event Results From Detroit 12.27.23: LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight

WWE held a Holiday Tour live event last night at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa

* Butch def. Grayson Waller

* The Street Profits def. The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro)

* AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows def. Austin Theory & Pretty Deadly

* Shotzi def. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY via DQ

* Bianca Belair & Shotzi def. IYO SKY & Bayley

* LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso in a Detroit Street Fight