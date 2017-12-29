WWE Live Event Results 12.28.17: Reigns vs. Cena Headlines

Credit Rodrigo Estevez and wrestlinginc.com

From Hartford, Connecticut

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley

* Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson

* Elias, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows sang a song in the ring

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Kalisto

* Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor

* Dana Brooke and Asuka defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

* RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan retained over Cesaro and Sheamus in a Steel Cage Match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns retained over John Cena