WWE Live Event Results 12.28.17: Reigns vs. Cena Headlines
December 29, 2017 | Posted by
Credit Rodrigo Estevez and wrestlinginc.com
From Hartford, Connecticut
* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
* Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley
* Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson
* Elias, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows sang a song in the ring
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Kalisto
* Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor
* Dana Brooke and Asuka defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax
* RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan retained over Cesaro and Sheamus in a Steel Cage Match
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns retained over John Cena