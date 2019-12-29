WWE RAW Live Event Results 12.28.19 – Baltimore, MD: Rollins vs. Owens in No Holds Barred Match

Here are results from Saturday night’s WWE RAW live event in Baltimore, MD. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

* WWE Raw Tag Team Title The Viking Raiders defeated The O.C. & The Street Profits to retain the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

* Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose

* Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

* Andrade ( w/ Zelina Vega ) defeated Ricochet & Bobby Lashley ( w/ Lana ) to retain the WWE United States Title

Triple threat for US title next. Andrade defending against Lashley and Ricochet #WWEBaltimore #wweholidaytour pic.twitter.com/VeDYIupcLg — Jason R (@JrojasonR) December 29, 2019

* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles. The O.C. interfered in the match, followed by The Viking Raiders making the save, setting up Styles for the RKO finisher.

* R Truth lost, then regained, the 24/7 Championship

* Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte & Asuka to retain the WWE RAW Women’s Title

Still the #RAW Womens champion! @BeckyLynchWWE Side note, I got a high five from her and she gave my wife her sweaty wrist band. 🙌#wwebaltimore pic.twitter.com/QRs2TxqD6O — JT (@theSBHG) December 29, 2019

* Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. AOP interfered for Rollins, with Samoa Joe making the save for Owens. Joe put one of the AOP through a table.