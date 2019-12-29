wrestling / News
WWE RAW Live Event Results 12.28.19 – Baltimore, MD: Rollins vs. Owens in No Holds Barred Match
Here are results from Saturday night’s WWE RAW live event in Baltimore, MD. Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.
* WWE Raw Tag Team Title The Viking Raiders defeated The O.C. & The Street Profits to retain the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles
* Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose
* Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy
* Andrade ( w/ Zelina Vega ) defeated Ricochet & Bobby Lashley ( w/ Lana ) to retain the WWE United States Title
Triple threat for US title next. Andrade defending against Lashley and Ricochet #WWEBaltimore #wweholidaytour pic.twitter.com/VeDYIupcLg
— Jason R (@JrojasonR) December 29, 2019
* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles. The O.C. interfered in the match, followed by The Viking Raiders making the save, setting up Styles for the RKO finisher.
* R Truth lost, then regained, the 24/7 Championship
* Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte & Asuka to retain the WWE RAW Women’s Title
Still the #RAW Womens champion! @BeckyLynchWWE
Side note, I got a high five from her and she gave my wife her sweaty wrist band. 🙌#wwebaltimore pic.twitter.com/QRs2TxqD6O
— JT (@theSBHG) December 29, 2019
* Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. AOP interfered for Rollins, with Samoa Joe making the save for Owens. Joe put one of the AOP through a table.
Attended my first wrestling show five years ago today in Hershey, PA where @WWERollins main evented against @JohnCena. Tonight he main evented against @FightOwensFight at #WWEBaltimore. pic.twitter.com/lYV21T2tAx
— Bill Kauff (@BillKauff) December 29, 2019
Time for main event #wwebaltimore pic.twitter.com/DhYOzSry7T
— katie pfeifer (@bigemmettfan) December 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Network Top 10 Match Rankings for 2019 Revealed (Spoilers)
- Ryback on WWE Jobbing Out Matt Hardy, Bully Ray’s Belief That Matt Is Being Punished For Jeff Hardy’s Behavior
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other