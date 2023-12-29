WWE Live Event Results 12.28.23 from Houston: LA Knight Main Events

WWE held a Holiday Tour live event last night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Shotzi def. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY via DQ

* Bianca Belair & Shotzi def. IYO SKY & Bayley

* Bobby Lashley def. Cameron Grimes

* Butch def. Grayson Waller

* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa

* The Street Profits def. The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro)

* LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight