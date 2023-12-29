wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 12.28.23 from Houston: LA Knight Main Events

December 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
LA Knight WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Holiday Tour live event last night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Shotzi def. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY via DQ
* Bianca Belair & Shotzi def. IYO SKY & Bayley
* Bobby Lashley def. Cameron Grimes
* Butch def. Grayson Waller
* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa
* The Street Profits def. The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro)
* LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight

