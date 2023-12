WWE Live Event Results 12.28.23: Kevin Owens Returns to RAW Brand

WWE held a Holiday tour live event for their RAW brand last night at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Kofi Kingston def. Ludwig Kaiser

* Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (C) def. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green

* Omos def. R-Truth

* Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Ivy Nile & Shayna Baszler

* Sami Zayn def. Finn Balor via DQ when Dominik Mysterio interfered. Kevin Owens made the save.

* Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio

* Ricochet def. Bronson Reed

* Last Man Standing: Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* World Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew Mcintyre & Shinsuke Nakamura

Huge ovation for the hometown boy @SamiZayn at #WWEMontreal Place Bell pic.twitter.com/CDMEAbQCc6 — Main Event Radio (@maineventradio) December 29, 2023