WWE Live Event Results From Portland: Seth Rollins Defends Against Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE held a live event last night for their RAW brand at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh via DQ.
* Sami Zayn & Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez
* Ricochet def. Bronson Reed
* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* Alpha Academy def. Imperium
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* Street Fight for WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
The Man has come around to Portland, ME! #WWEPortland #WWE @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/AwyGi0lM3D
— Ken Jones (@KenJones81) December 4, 2023
#WwePortland #DamianPriest
📸: Bradley James Graffam | Facebook pic.twitter.com/1rzH5AmQCq
— Damian Priest Fansite | Fan Source (@DamianFansite_) December 4, 2023
Stills of #WWEPortland .3
📸: Monique Guptill | Facebook pic.twitter.com/dvzlF2eweh
— TheUso-Twinz.com (@theusotwinscom) December 4, 2023
Seth 'Freakin' Rollins x #WWEPortland #SethRollins #TeamRollins
📷: mckenzie.ricci | Instagram pic.twitter.com/ELSgTS8Q6T
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) December 4, 2023
SPOILER: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest Final moments | WWE Holiday Tour Live 12/03/2023 #wweportland
.
.#codyrhodes #damianpriest #wwelive #wwenews #wwelive #wweliveevent #wweoffair #wwefinalmoments #wwehighlights #wwe pic.twitter.com/0IQqnFZXWW
— The Vlog Warriors (@TheVlogWarriors) December 4, 2023
