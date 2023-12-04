WWE Live Event Results From Portland: Seth Rollins Defends Against Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE held a live event last night for their RAW brand at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh via DQ.

* Sami Zayn & Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez

* Ricochet def. Bronson Reed

* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* Alpha Academy def. Imperium

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Street Fight for WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura