WWE Live Event Results From Portland: Seth Rollins Defends Against Shinsuke Nakamura

December 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event last night for their RAW brand at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh via DQ.
* Sami Zayn & Jey Uso def. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez
* Ricochet def. Bronson Reed
* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* Alpha Academy def. Imperium
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* Street Fight for WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

