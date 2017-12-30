WWE Live Event Results 12.30.17: Joe vs. Reigns Stopped Early

From Toronto, Canada

Credit Amin Ajani and PWinsider.com:

Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows): Balor got a pretty good reaction. Balor kicked Anderson off the top turnbuckle. Anderson and Gallows were about to leave but Balor cut a promo on them. Balor said he thought he knew Anderson and Gallows better and called then chickens for leaving. Balor called Anderson and Gallows nerds and said this is “Balor Club right here in Toronto” The match continued as Anderson got a near fall off a running knee in the corner. They had a nice strike exchange with Balor delivering an overhead kick. Balor delivered a double foot stomp. Balor went for a flip dive but Gallows grabbed Balor’s leg. Anderson delivered a neck breaker for a near fall. Balor delivered a flip dive to both Anderson and Gallows on the floor. Balor delivered a sling blade, a woo drop kick and won after delivering the Coup De Grace!

Rhyno, Heath Slater, Goldust Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins, The Revival, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel: This match went way too long and it was filled with comedy spots. Finish came with Hawkins was setting up for the Gore but Rhyno countered by delivering a spine buster for the win.

Elias Concert: Elias was in the ring and received lots of boos. Elias asked the fans “Who wants to walk with Elias?” which got a mixed reaction. He said the people of Toronto hurt him and was gonna sing a song. Elias asked the people what song should he sing and looked pretty confused. Elias than sang “Hotline Bling” from Drake. Elias then sang a song about hating Toronto which got massive heat. Kane came out and got a nice response. Elias asked Kane if he wanted to sing a song? Elias and Kane sang “She’ll be Coming Round the Mountain” Elias called Kane a terrible singer. Kane gave Elias a choke slam and left.

RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan def. The Bar to retain the RAW Tag Team Titles: Jordan was loudly booed. Rollins got a really good response. Jordan started the match as the crowd chanted “We want Rollins” A really good match as highlights included Jordan delivering back-to-back Northern Light Suplex to Cesaro for a near fall. Cesaro and Sheamus delivered a 3D to Jordan for a near fall. Rollins got the hot tag and delivered a springboard clothesline and a suicide dive to The Bar on the floor. Cesaro, Rollins and Sheamus were all fighting on the top turnbuckle as Jordan delivered a double power bomb to both Cesaro and Sheamus. Rollins delivered a frog splash to Cesaro for a great near fall. Cesaro applied a sharpshooter which got a nice reaction but Jordan made the save. Cesaro and Sheamus delivered a double team White Noice but Rollins kicked out. Finish of the match came with Jordan delivered his hoist neck breaker to Sheamus. Rollins delivered the rainmaker knee strike to Cesaro for the win.

WWE announced it’s coming back to Toronto at the Richo Coliseum on March 23rd. WWE2018 is the code

Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax?—?Mickie James was the Special Referee: Asuka and Sasha Banks got the biggest reactions of the match. Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Nia Jax got a good response. The heels isolated Banks in the corner for the most part of the match. Asuka got the hot tag and ran wild on Brooke. Brooke tried to cheat by rolling up Asuka’s tights but James stopped Brooke. Brooke and James got into a small arguement. Asuka got the submission win after applying a flying cross arm breaker to Brooke.

Matt Hardy def. Bray Wyatt: The fans cheered for Bray Wyatt’s entrance. Matt came out to his “Hardy Boyz” theme. There were chants of “Delete” but wasn’t as loud as expected. Wyatt delivered a running body attack and then bowed to the crowd. Wyatt delivered a DDT for a near fall. Hardy delivered a running clothesline and a Side Effect for a near fall. Wyatt went for Sister Abigail but Matt countered and won after delivering the Twist of Fate.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe?—?No Contest: Loud chants of “Joe” when he came out for his entrance. Reigns got a massive mixed reaction. Loud chants of “Lets go Roman, Roman Sucks” Joe attacked Reigns before the bell rang. Joe delivered a back elbow and Enziguri for a near fall. The match was cut short as Joe got cut open and was bleeding really badly. Officials came out to clean Joe up. The referee called for the bell as the match ended. Loud chants for Joe as he entered the ring. Reigns gave him a Superman punch and spear. Reigns then posed, signed autographs as the show came to a close. You can see video here.