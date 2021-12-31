WWE Live Event Results 12.30.21: Xia Li Battles Shotzi, More

WWE held its final live event of the year on Thursday night in Buffalo, New York, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of PWInsider:

The show was held at KeyBank Center which has a strict COVID policy of being vaccinated (kids and adults) & masks required for admittance.

Byron Saxton welcomed everyone.

* Drew McIntyre riled up the crowd. Out came the Usos who beat down Drew.. IOut came Kofi for the save. This started “Drew Day Rocks” chant. Tag title match later on.

* Ricochet vs Sami Zayn. Lots of stalling by Sami. Garza and Humberto interrupted which brought out Ivar and Cesaro. 6 man tag. All their signature moves. Ricochet pins Humberto. Long match.

* Xia Li vs Shotzi Blackheart. Xia wins with a backkick. Shayna Bazler attacks Xia after the match.

* Usos vs Drew and Kofi. Way too much stalling by the Usos, so much that the match was boring. Sheamus interfered causing a DQ. Now, we have a Street Fight later on.

Intermission. Byron stood around ringside talking selfies. That was a nice touch.

* Mansoor vs. Ridge Holland. Ridge won with a jacknife.

* Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair….again with the stalling. This has been almost every match, just to kill time. Charlotte won with Natural Selection.

* Main event. Sheamus vs Drew in a Buffalo Street Fight. Ridge interfered to help Sheamus. Kofi for the save. Sheamus through the table. Claymore and Drew wins.