WWE Live Event Results 12.5.21: The Bloodline Lose Six-Man Tag
WWE held a live event last night in Corpus Christi, Texas, with the Bloodline taking part in a six-man tag team match main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Miz TV with RK-Bro is interrupted by the Dirty Dawgz.
* RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Matt Riddle) & Damian Priest def. The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode) & The Miz
* Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks
* Happy Corbin def. Rick Boogs
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair
* King Woods, Drew McIntyre & Rey Mysterio def. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos: Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)
match of the night! 💜💜 @MsCharlotteWWE @SashaBanksWWE #WWECorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/0vRk76bVCZ
— ♛𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 (fan)♛ (@Royalty_Flair) December 6, 2021
#WWECorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/lO0vXZqHEB
— Becky Archive 📷 📂 (@BeckyLynch_Club) December 5, 2021
From the main event @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos #WWECorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/JE50jExFTo
— Abigail Johnson (@AbigailEJohnson) December 6, 2021
And he bodied this entrance #WWEcorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/5N5KNdKMSN
— IamMSkye 👊🏾 (@iammskye1) December 6, 2021
#WWECorpusChristi — What’s the difference between the people from Corpus Christi and a bucket of s***? The BUCKET! AHAHAHA! Once again I prevail against Finn Bálor in a classic, only because of me of course. Memphis, prepare for the ‘Instant Classic.’pic.twitter.com/Ib7qonqdBC
— Sung upon the cherry blossom. ❀ NOT @WWERollins. (@SungUponAPrayer) December 6, 2021
Pretty cool tag match at the beginning of the show #WWECorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/UKAoi3LRo6
— 🌺Tribal Wife-Marissa🌺 (@mari_Reigns2020) December 6, 2021
