WWE Live Event Results 12.5.21: The Bloodline Lose Six-Man Tag

December 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown The Bloodline

WWE held a live event last night in Corpus Christi, Texas, with the Bloodline taking part in a six-man tag team match main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Miz TV with RK-Bro is interrupted by the Dirty Dawgz.
* RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Matt Riddle) & Damian Priest def. The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode) & The Miz
* Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks
* Happy Corbin def. Rick Boogs
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair
* King Woods, Drew McIntyre & Rey Mysterio def. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos: Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)

