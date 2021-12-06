WWE Live Event Results 12.5.21: The Bloodline Lose Six-Man Tag

WWE held a live event last night in Corpus Christi, Texas, with the Bloodline taking part in a six-man tag team match main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Miz TV with RK-Bro is interrupted by the Dirty Dawgz.

* RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Matt Riddle) & Damian Priest def. The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode) & The Miz

* Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks

* Happy Corbin def. Rick Boogs

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair

* King Woods, Drew McIntyre & Rey Mysterio def. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos: Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)

