 

wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 2.11.18: Cena vs. Reigns & More

February 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
John Cena Roman Reigns No Mercy WWE WWE No Mercy

WWE Raw Live From Fresno, California

Credit Fets Belafonte and wrestlinginc.com:

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Rhyno, Heath Slater, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Nia Jax and Bayley in a Triple Threat

* Braun Strowman defeated Elias

* Sasha Banks and Mickie James defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Paige was at ringside

* Roman Reigns defeated John Cena

* Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus by DQ, The Bar retains

article topics :

House Show, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading