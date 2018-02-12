wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 2.11.18: Cena vs. Reigns & More
February 12, 2018
WWE Raw Live From Fresno, California
Credit Fets Belafonte and wrestlinginc.com:
* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
* Rhyno, Heath Slater, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel
* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Nia Jax and Bayley in a Triple Threat
* Braun Strowman defeated Elias
* Sasha Banks and Mickie James defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Paige was at ringside
* Roman Reigns defeated John Cena
* Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus by DQ, The Bar retains