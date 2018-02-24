WWE Live Event Results 2.25.18: Elias Battles Reigns

WWE Results From Everett, Wa

Credit Sean Crehan and PWinsider.com

* My son & I went to the Raw live event today in Everett, Wa. The building was maybe 1/4 full with 10,000 capacity.

* Matt Hardy beat Bray Wyatt in the opener. Crowd was into the Bray entrance as usual and not as many delete chants as you might think. This feud has no juice.

* Next was Gallows & Anderson and Slater & Rhyno defeating the Miztourage & The Revival. The place was really into Rhyno. Afterwards the Revival grabbed the mic and challenged any tag team. This brought out Braun to destroy them both as the place went bananas for him.

* Goldust beat Curt Hawkins in a straight up comedy match, but the crowd respects Dust.

* The Bar beat Seth Rollins and Finn Balor by good old heel tactics using the belts. Afterward, the good guys hit their finishers and sent the champs off while Seth & Finn too-sweeted.

* There was a cruiserweight tag team match while we were in the merch line, not sure who or what happened there.

* Asuka defeated Nia Jax by count out in a solid match to save some stuff for tomorrow.

* Main Event was Elias vs Roman Reigns. Spotlight on Elias in the ring who is SUPER over. He sang some songs slamming Everett which the crowd ate up, being the self deprecating bunch we are. Roman was out to slightly more cheers than boos, but everyone was into his stuff by the spear finish.

* Fun show, my 7 year old really dug it, especially seeing Balor.