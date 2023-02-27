WWE Live Event Results 2.26.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Finn Balor, More

WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Sunday night, with Cody Rhodes taking on Finn Balor and more. You can see the results below for the show, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight

* Becky Lynch def. Bayley

* The Usos & Solo Sikoa def. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman

* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor. The O.C. came out after the match and Rhodes did the “Too Sweet” gesture with them.

* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Natalya & Tegan Nox

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins