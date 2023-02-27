wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 2.26.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Finn Balor, More

February 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Sunday night, with Cody Rhodes taking on Finn Balor and more. You can see the results below for the show, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight
* Becky Lynch def. Bayley
* The Usos & Solo Sikoa def. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman
* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor. The O.C. came out after the match and Rhodes did the “Too Sweet” gesture with them.
* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Natalya & Tegan Nox
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

