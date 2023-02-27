wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 2.26.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Finn Balor, More
WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Sunday night, with Cody Rhodes taking on Finn Balor and more. You can see the results below for the show, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight
* Becky Lynch def. Bayley
* The Usos & Solo Sikoa def. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman
* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor. The O.C. came out after the match and Rhodes did the “Too Sweet” gesture with them.
* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Natalya & Tegan Nox
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
Seth announcing Theory lmao #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/sLpGljCPrW
— AAron (@LivnRollins) February 27, 2023
THE BLOODLINE WINS!!!! ☝️ #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/qC3W21Ssf6
— AAron (@LivnRollins) February 27, 2023
Liv with the ObLIVion on Charlotte!!!! #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/Z9MFpcXXRE
— AAron (@LivnRollins) February 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Recalls Vince McMahon Disliking Revival vs Gallows & Anderson, Taking It As Badge Of Pride
- Nikki Bella Hated The Promo She Cut on Awesome Kong, Getting Hate From Wrestling Fans
- WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks
- The Undertaker Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar At UFC 121, Says Dana White Didn’t Know It Was Happening