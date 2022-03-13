wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 3.12.22: King Xavier Returns to Ring, More
WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday that saw the return of King Woods to the ring plus more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling BodySlam:
* Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
* Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn
Thanks to @realjknoxville, @SamiZayn’s phone is ringing so much the battery keeps dying! #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/0MYw6UlOUw
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Ridge Holland & Sheamus and King Woods & Kofi Kingston
The #WWEUniverse shows love for @WWEBigE at #WWEJackson! @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/Dh75dUelNT
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022
* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
* Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre
