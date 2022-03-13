wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 3.12.22: King Xavier Returns to Ring, More

March 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King Xavier Woods WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday that saw the return of King Woods to the ring plus more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling BodySlam:

* Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
* Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Ridge Holland & Sheamus and King Woods & Kofi Kingston

* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
* Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Livewire, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading