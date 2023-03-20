wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 3.19.23: The Usos Defend Tag Team Titles, More

March 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Usos vs. The New Day SmackDown Image Credit: WWE on BT Sport Twitter

WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Sunday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with a Tag Team Title match and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes
* Shayna Baszler & Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Gonzalez
* Drew McIntyre and The O.C. def. Imperium
* The Viking Raiders def. Legado del Fantasma
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shotzi and Sonya DeVille
* Solo Sikoa def. Sami Zayn due ti distraction from The Usos

