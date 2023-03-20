wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 3.19.23: The Usos Defend Tag Team Titles, More
WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Sunday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with a Tag Team Title match and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes
* Shayna Baszler & Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Gonzalez
* Drew McIntyre and The O.C. def. Imperium
* The Viking Raiders def. Legado del Fantasma
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shotzi and Sonya DeVille
* Solo Sikoa def. Sami Zayn due ti distraction from The Usos
#wwesiouxfalls ouch pic.twitter.com/dDio73dzQd
— laura. (@duhitslaura_) March 20, 2023
Drew ftw #WWESiouxFalls pic.twitter.com/lscYRkiiGO
— laura. (@duhitslaura_) March 20, 2023
"@QoSBaszler doesn’t appease her hometown crowd! #WWESiouxFalls"
Video via (wwe) Instagram
🖤❤ Shayna Baszler 👑 ♠️ pic.twitter.com/vp8EzgKmdM
— 𝓣𝓨𝓡 🇵🇷DAMAGE CTRL (@RedDiamondPR) March 20, 2023