WWE Live Event Results 3.2.18: Kalamazoo, Michigan – Roman Reigns vs. Elias

1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt with the Twist of Fate.

2. Lince Dorado & Mustafa Ali defeated Jack Gallagher & Ariya Daivari when Dorado hit a springboard stunner. Cruiserweights had a very entertaining match. More inline with being athletes than a cahnival act.

3. The Revival defeated Rhyno & Heath Slater by rollup.

4. Braun Strowman pinned Kane with a powerslam Powerslam. Kane was a nice surprise instead of the expected Strowman squashing someone post match.

5. Seth Rollins pinned WWE Raw Tag Team champion Cesaro with the Curb Stomp after Sheamus was ejected. Sheamus was very entertaining on the outside, but the crowd was disappointed by no Finn Balor. Match was originally a tag match. Lots of Finn chants throughout the show and a ton of Finn merchandise in the audience.

6. Asuka & Sasha Banks & Bayley & Mickie James defeated Absolution’s Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose (with Paige) & Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss when Asuka locked on the cross arm breaker on Bliss for a submission. All of the women got showcased in the match. Alexa is money in-ring and interacting with the crowd while wrestling. She was making the audience and the other wrestlers crack up when she had her opponent in a rest hold or submission. If Corey Graves was ever right on commentary, he was right about Mandy Rose. Lots of people in the audience were glued to her. Mickie turned on her team during the match, short arming a tag to help Alexa.

7. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated The Miztourage: Curtis Axel/Bo Dallas. People were really excited when they heard the Miz’s music until they saw it was the Miztourage only

8. Roman Reigns pinned Elias with a spear. Interestingly, lots of people left the arena AFTER Elias performed and before the match even started. 70/30 cheers for Roman and he is way more entertaining when he doesn’t talk and the announcers aren’t constantly telling us to worship him.