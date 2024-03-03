wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 3.2.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Drew McIntyre, More
WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event in Palm Springs, California on Saturday and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa
* $10,000 Challenge to Take Omos Off His Feet: Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Jey Uso
* R Truth, The Miz & DIY def. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, & Dominick Mysterio
* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne def. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Kabuki Warriors & IYO SKY
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre
Tonight ! #WWEPalmSprings pic.twitter.com/ReYSjxolx4
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) March 2, 2024
What a match up! #WWEPalmSprings pic.twitter.com/010VpPTQti
— Nathan Miller (@SoldatRenard) March 3, 2024
Tables were indestructible! #WWEPalmSprings pic.twitter.com/PkQIK9ySva
— Nathan Miller (@SoldatRenard) March 3, 2024
