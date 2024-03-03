WWE Live Event Results 3.2.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event in Palm Springs, California on Saturday and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa

* $10,000 Challenge to Take Omos Off His Feet: Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Jey Uso

* R Truth, The Miz & DIY def. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, & Dominick Mysterio

* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne def. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Kabuki Warriors & IYO SKY

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre