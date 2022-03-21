wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 3.20.22 From Moline, IL: Seth Rollins Returns Home
WWE held a live event last night on their Road to Wrestlemania tour at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline, IL. It was a homecoming for Seth Rollins, whose hometown is a few miles away in Davenport. Here are results, via Fightful:
* WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Damian Priest
* Liv Morgan def. Doudrop
* Omos def. R-Truth
* Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
* The Miz def. Dominik Mysterio
* AJ Styles def. Austin Theory
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Rhea Ripley
@ArcherOfInfamy my fav! #WWEmoline pic.twitter.com/8pOpPAxxXm
— Shelby Brooke (@brookespenney) March 21, 2022
Seth Freakin Rollins at #WWEMoline @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Ng3tcMxHZk
— stefanie drowns (@IABrownEyedGirl) March 21, 2022
A dream match that we all want!!! @RheaRipley_WWE and @BeckyLynchWWE #wwemoline pic.twitter.com/sIPU6Muqti
— Angelina ⛧ (@S_forlife_) March 21, 2022
Here’s some shots of Liv Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce at #WWEMoline ! pic.twitter.com/zJNDLtdO64
— MitchP1983 (@MitchP1983) March 21, 2022
Some pictures of The GOAT from #wwemoline tonight@BeckyLynchWWE 🐐 pic.twitter.com/naD5S60Uny
— Angelina ⛧ (@S_forlife_) March 21, 2022
