WWE Live Event Results 3.20.22 From Moline, IL: Seth Rollins Returns Home

WWE held a live event last night on their Road to Wrestlemania tour at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline, IL. It was a homecoming for Seth Rollins, whose hometown is a few miles away in Davenport. Here are results, via Fightful:

* WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Damian Priest

* Liv Morgan def. Doudrop

* Omos def. R-Truth

* Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

* The Miz def. Dominik Mysterio

* AJ Styles def. Austin Theory

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Rhea Ripley