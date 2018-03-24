WWE Live Event Results 3.24.18: AJ Styles Returns to Action

WWE Smackdown Live Event Results, Trenton NJ

Credit Brandon Taylor and PWinsider.com:

* Entire top section was empty. Matches started at 7:30; Byron Saxton was the ring announcer

* Bobby Roode wins over Jinder Mahal with the Glorious DDT

* Sin Cara and the Ascension defeated Mike Kanellis, Primo Colon, and Mojo Rawley when Cara pinned Primo with a swanton.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions The Usos defeated The Bludgeon Brothers by DQ when The Usos retain via DQ when BB use the ringside steps as a weapon.

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ran through the crowd and chased off Saxton. They took his mic and cut a promo that Shane is wrong and Bryan is now a corporate suck up and that they were wrongfully fired.

* Shinsuke Nakamura pinned Baron Corbin with a Kinshasa.

* Tyler Breeze pinned Tye Dillinger after reversing a pin attempt into a roll-up in a comedy match.

* Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya and Carmella (with Lana) when Naomi pinned Carmella after the Rear View.

* New Day and WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated Rusev Day, Shelton Shelton and Chad Gable after AJ pinned Aiden English after a Phenomenal Forearm. Styles only worked the last two minutes of the match. Otherwise, he was on the apron.