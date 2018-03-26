WWE Live Event Results 3.25.18: Reigns vs. Cena Main Events

WWE Raw live event results from Buffalo, NY

Credit Jon Lawrence and wrestlinginc.com:

* Asuka defeated Sonya Deville

* Kalisto defeated Gran Metalik, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in a Fatal 4 Way

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins and The Revival

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar retained over The Revival and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Triple Threat

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Bayley. Mickie James and Bliss did the double team after the match but Nia Jax made the save

* Braun Strowman defeated Elias

* Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a Handicap Match

* Roman Reigns defeated John Cena