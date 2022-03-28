WWE Live Event Results 3.27.22: Becky Lynch Slaps Trish Stratus, More

Sunday night’s WWE live in Toronto saw Becky Lynch confronted by Trish Stratus after the main event, only to slap her. WWE held the event the Coca-Cola Coliseum and you can see the results below, per WZ:

* The Miz interrupts the Kevin Owens Show with Trish Stratus, which had The Mysterios as guests. Owens stunned The Miz.

* Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins defeated The Street Profits and Chad Gable & Otis

* R-Truth is attacked by Veer.

* United States Championship Match: Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest & Austin Theory

* Omos defeated R-Truth

* Riddle defeated Robert Roode

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Rhea Ripley. Trish Stratus confronted Lynch after and got slapped, but Ripley took out Lynch after.