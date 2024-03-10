WWE Live Event Results 3.9.24: Seth Rollins Returns To Ring, More

WWE held a Road To WrestleMania live event on Saturday with Seth Rollins returning to the ring and more. You can see the full results from the Alexandria, Louisiana show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* AJ Styles def. Carlito

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Jey Uso

* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

* Becky Lynch def. Nia Jax

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* Bianca Belair, Naomi & Zelina Vega def. Asuka, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

* Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa