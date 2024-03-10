wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 3.9.24: Seth Rollins Returns To Ring, More
WWE held a Road To WrestleMania live event on Saturday with Seth Rollins returning to the ring and more. You can see the full results from the Alexandria, Louisiana show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* AJ Styles def. Carlito
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Jey Uso
* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar
* Becky Lynch def. Nia Jax
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* Bianca Belair, Naomi & Zelina Vega def. Asuka, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane
* Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
Becky's entrance at #WWEAlexandria
🎥 GabrielRomaire | X#BeckyLynch #THEMAN #BigTimeBecks pic.twitter.com/nh5Oagvwec
— Becky Lynch Updates (@beckyBLcentral) March 10, 2024
Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Wresteld As a Tag Team At WWE Live Event Show
In – #WWEAlexandria pic.twitter.com/ZejTtQimz5
— DREAM (@TeamCody__) March 10, 2024
Becky's entrance at #WWEAlexandria
🎥 GabrielRomaire | X#BeckyLynch #THEMAN #BigTimeBecks pic.twitter.com/nh5Oagvwec
— Becky Lynch Updates (@beckyBLcentral) March 10, 2024