WWE Live Event Results 5.12.24: Cody Rhodes Defends World Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night, with Cody Rhodes in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the Macon, Georgia live event, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* World Tag Team Championship Match: The Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
* WWE King of the Ring First Round Match: Kofi Kingston def. Rey Mysterio
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: A-Town Down Under def. DIY
* Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Nia Jax
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso
* WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Shayna Baszler def. Maxxine Dupri
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. Kairi Sane
* Bayley & Jade Cargill def. Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles
A damn party up in hereeeee#WWEMacon @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/g1UTLxLDsL
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 13, 2024
The @WWEUniverse is so hot tonight for #WWEMacon, the crowd was able to convince Damian Prest to #yeet one 😂 pic.twitter.com/N8x74i2b5D
— Jonathan Realz (@JOnAthAn4RealZ) May 13, 2024
A special Mother's Day moment for @Jade_Cargill and her daughter Bailey … AND @itsBayleyWWE! 🤗#WWEMacon pic.twitter.com/mb2yAkyyot
— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2024