WWE Live Event Results 5.12.24: Cody Rhodes Defends World Title, More

May 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Backlash France, Triple H Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event on Sunday night, with Cody Rhodes in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the Macon, Georgia live event, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* World Tag Team Championship Match: The Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
* WWE King of the Ring First Round Match: Kofi Kingston def. Rey Mysterio
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: A-Town Down Under def. DIY
* Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Nia Jax
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso
* WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Shayna Baszler def. Maxxine Dupri
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. Kairi Sane
* Bayley & Jade Cargill def. Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles

