WWE Live Event Results 5.12.24: Cody Rhodes Defends World Title, More

WWE held a live event on Sunday night, with Cody Rhodes in the main event and more. You can see the results below from the Macon, Georgia live event, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* World Tag Team Championship Match: The Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

* WWE King of the Ring First Round Match: Kofi Kingston def. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: A-Town Down Under def. DIY

* Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Nia Jax

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso

* WWE Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Shayna Baszler def. Maxxine Dupri

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. Kairi Sane

* Bayley & Jade Cargill def. Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles