WWE Live Event Results 6.03.18: Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass Headlines
WWE Smackdown Live Event Results From Arlington, TX – Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass Headlines
Credit Al Molina and wrestlinginc.com:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Rusev & Aiden English and The Usos in a Triple Threat. Rusev Day was over with the crowd
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY by disqualification due to interference from Killian Dain. SAnity looked dominant
* Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega defeated Sin Cara. Fun match, impressive & aggressive action from Almas. Should be a fun TV feud
* Asuka, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retained over The Miz, Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal 4 Way
* The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin, Sheamus and Cesaro
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella retained over Charlotte Flair
* Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass