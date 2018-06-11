wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 6.10.18: Bryan vs. Cass Main Events
June 11, 2018
WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 6.10.18 – Tupelo, Mississippi
Credit Michael Bowman and wrestlinginc.com:
* Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Rusev & Aiden English and The Usos
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated SAnitY’s Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe due to interference from Killian Dain
* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Sin Cara
* Asuka, Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Lana, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retained over The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, Shelton Benjamin and Samoa Joe
* Big E and Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus and Cesaro
* Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella retained over Charlotte Flair
* Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass