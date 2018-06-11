Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 6.10.18: Reigns, Strowman, & Balor Team

June 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Raw Live Event Results From Bossier City, Louisiana

Credit: Tal Heatley and wrestlinginc.com:

* Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Kalisto
* Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews
* Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Elias
* RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt defeated Bo Dallas
* Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Bayley and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss
* Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal

