wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 6.2.24: Damian Priest Defends World Heavyweight Title, More
WWE held a live event in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday, with Damian Priest in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair def. Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre
* LA Knight called out Logan Paul.
* LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles
Bayley VS Tiffany Stratton #WWEBinghamton #WWE #WWESupershow #WWERaw #WWESmackdown pic.twitter.com/mFcljkeIMb
— Marianna (@momof2boys99) June 3, 2024
Liv Morgan defeats Shayna Baszler #WWEBinghamton #WWE #WWESupershow #WWERaw #WWESmackdown pic.twitter.com/6B34dlMuJv
— Marianna (@momof2boys99) June 3, 2024
Jey Uso gets Damian Priest to Yeet and Drew McIntyre???? #WWEBinghamton #WWE #WWESupershow #WWERaw #WWESmackdown pic.twitter.com/QjtCv95eNt
— Marianna (@momof2boys99) June 3, 2024
CODY VS AJ STYLES AT THE WWE LIVE EVENT #WWEBinghamton
🎥 @momof2boys99 pic.twitter.com/3NrksaQCwV
— DREAM (@TeamCody__) June 3, 2024
