WWE Live Event Results 6.2.24: Damian Priest Defends World Heavyweight Title, More

June 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash France - Damian Priest retains Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

WWE held a live event in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday, with Damian Priest in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair def. Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre
* LA Knight called out Logan Paul.
* LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles

