WWE Live Event Results 6.2.24: Damian Priest Defends World Heavyweight Title, More

WWE held a live event in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday, with Damian Priest in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair def. Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre

* LA Knight called out Logan Paul.

* LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles