WWE Live Event Results 6.24.18: Jeff Hardy Main Events

WWE Live Event Results 6.24.18 From Fresno, California – Jeff Hardy Main Events

Credit Billie Smith and wrestlinginc.com:

* The New Day defeated The Bar

* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Tye Dillinger

* Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville

* Rusev defeated The Miz

* Sin Cara defeated Primo Colon. SAnitY attacked after the match and beat both men down

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retained over Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Shelton Benjamin