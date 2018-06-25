wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 6.24.18: Jeff Hardy Main Events
June 25, 2018 | Posted by
WWE Live Event Results 6.24.18 From Fresno, California – Jeff Hardy Main Events
Credit Billie Smith and wrestlinginc.com:
* The New Day defeated The Bar
* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Tye Dillinger
* Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville
* Rusev defeated The Miz
* Sin Cara defeated Primo Colon. SAnitY attacked after the match and beat both men down
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retained over Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Shelton Benjamin