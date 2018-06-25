Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 6.24.18: Jeff Hardy Main Events

June 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jeff Hardy WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE Live Event Results 6.24.18 From Fresno, California – Jeff Hardy Main Events

Credit Billie Smith and wrestlinginc.com:

* The New Day defeated The Bar
* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Tye Dillinger
* Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville
* Rusev defeated The Miz
* Sin Cara defeated Primo Colon. SAnitY attacked after the match and beat both men down
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retained over Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Shelton Benjamin

article topics :

Jeff Hardy, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading