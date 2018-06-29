wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 6.29.18: Styles vs. Joe Headlines
WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 6.29.18 Tokyo, Japan – Styles vs. Joe Headlines
Credit J Dunk, Katsuyuki, and Pwinsider.com:
* The New Day beat The Bar
* Hideo Itami beat Shelton Benjamin
* Benjamin demanded another match and lost to Tye Dillinger
* They did the angle with Shinsuke Nakamura. He came out on crutches
Samoa Joe mocked him. It led to a match with AJ Styles later on when AJ came out.
* Carmella beat Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Title
* Andrade “Cien” Almas beat Sin Cara
* Daniel Bryan beat The Miz
* Asuka and Naomi beat Lana and Billie Kay. Peyton Royce was at ringside
* The Bludgeon Brothers beat The Usos, Rusev/Aiden English, and Karl Anderson/Luke Gallows to retain the Tag Team Titles
* AJ Styles beat Samoa Joe to retain the WWE Title