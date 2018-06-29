WWE Live Event Results 6.29.18: Styles vs. Joe Headlines

WWE Smackdown Live Event Results 6.29.18 Tokyo, Japan – Styles vs. Joe Headlines

Credit J Dunk, Katsuyuki, and Pwinsider.com:

* The New Day beat The Bar

* Hideo Itami beat Shelton Benjamin

* Benjamin demanded another match and lost to Tye Dillinger

* They did the angle with Shinsuke Nakamura. He came out on crutches

Samoa Joe mocked him. It led to a match with AJ Styles later on when AJ came out.

* Carmella beat Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Title

* Andrade “Cien” Almas beat Sin Cara

* Daniel Bryan beat The Miz

* Asuka and Naomi beat Lana and Billie Kay. Peyton Royce was at ringside

* The Bludgeon Brothers beat The Usos, Rusev/Aiden English, and Karl Anderson/Luke Gallows to retain the Tag Team Titles

* AJ Styles beat Samoa Joe to retain the WWE Title