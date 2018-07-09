WWE Live Event Results 7.08.18: Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, & Braun Strowman Unite

wrestling / News
WWE Raw Live Event Results 7.08.18: Bridgeport, CT – Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, & Braun Strowman Unite
Credit Alex Sizemore and wrestlinginc.com
* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy retained over The B Team and Titus Worldwide
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Buddy Murphy
* Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Bayley, Natalya and Ember Moon defeated Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss
* Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
* Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak, Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler retained over Finn Balor and Seth Rollins
* Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens, Elias and Baron Corbin