WWE Live Event Results 7.14.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Santos Escobar, More

WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Monterrey, with Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable

* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Bayley def. Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler & Tiffany Stratton

* Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio def. Carlito & Dominik Mysterio

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso

* Stephanie Vaquer def. Isla Dawn

* Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa def. Randy Orton, LA Knight & Andrade

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Santos Escobar

Liv Morgan applied that to her face after Dominik did all that to the shirt???? SHE WILDING 😂#WWEMonterrey🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/okWJ6c46PR — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 15, 2024