WWE Live Event Results 7.14.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Santos Escobar, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Monterrey, with Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable
* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Bayley def. Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler & Tiffany Stratton
* Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio def. Carlito & Dominik Mysterio
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso
* Stephanie Vaquer def. Isla Dawn
* Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa def. Randy Orton, LA Knight & Andrade
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Santos Escobar
Liv Morgan applied that to her face after Dominik did all that to the shirt????
SHE WILDING 😂#WWEMonterrey🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/okWJ6c46PR
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 15, 2024
Stephanie Vaquer at #WWEMonterrey. La Primera said ✋🛑
📸 ozcarmaldonado_ pic.twitter.com/WkbXt5UuEC
— Danny (@dajosc11) July 15, 2024
Bayley & Liv Morgan having fun at tonight’s WWE live event at #WWEMonterrey. These are the fun things they can do at house shows they can’t do on tv. pic.twitter.com/DiQzTdnyCv
— BayleyWrestling (@BayleysIdiots) July 15, 2024