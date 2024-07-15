wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 7.14.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Santos Escobar, More

July 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Backlash France, Triple H Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Monterrey, with Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable
* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Bayley def. Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler & Tiffany Stratton
* Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio def. Carlito & Dominik Mysterio
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso
* Stephanie Vaquer def. Isla Dawn
* Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa def. Randy Orton, LA Knight & Andrade
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Santos Escobar

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading